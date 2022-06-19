Here's How Bentley Plans To Become Fully Electric By 2030

If Bentley's first EV resembles close to anything like the EXP 100 GT, we're all in. The EXP 100 GT is a classic Bentley that showcases what buyers could expect from a Bentley electric car. Measuring 19 feet long and about 8 feet in width, it has humongous upward-opening doors, each measuring over 6.5 feet long. Of course, it's hard to miss those concept car touches like shiny copper body accents, crystal round headlights, an illuminated front grille, and groovy "Compass" paint derived from pigments made of rice husk ash. Standard features include active aero wheels (morphing into different shapes to cool the brakes or maximize aero efficiency) and intelligent tires with adaptive contact patches to boost traction and grip.

Meanwhile, the opulent cabin is a symbiosis of delicate sustainable materials and unparalleled craftsmanship. The interior is a glorious blend of wood, metal, and fine leather materials. It has a Bridge of Weir leather seats combined with a bio-based, faux leather material derived from the by-products of winemaking. It even has an AI-powered Personal Assistant that enables fully-autonomous driving while monitoring the overall well-being of its occupants. For instance, the assistant can measure CO2 levels inside the cabin and purify the air when necessary.

Powering the EXP 100 GT Concept are four electric motors and a large battery pack to deliver an estimated 435 miles of range. Bentley failed to divulge the performance numbers, but it said the concept could go from zero to 60 mph in under 2.5-seconds and has a 186 mph top speed, impressive for a car weighing about 4,200 pounds.