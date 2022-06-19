Here's How Bentley Plans To Become Fully Electric By 2030
It's no secret that legendary British automaker Bentley is looking to the future with electrification, sustainability, and carbon-neutrality as top priorities. Bentley unveiled the EXP 100 GT Concept in 2019 to commemorate the brand's 100th anniversary, a fitting tribute to company founder Walter Owen. More than just a birthday gift, the EXP 100 GT is Bentley's vision of the future, too. This electric grand touring car looks incredible and promises zero-emissions mobility while pampering its occupants in modern luxury amenities.
In a recent press release, Bentley announced its 2021 annual profits at $404 million, a massive jump from the $20.82 million profit it posted in 2020. In addition, Bentley sold 31% more cars than in 2020, and the automaker said its order books grew by 30% at the beginning of 2022 due to a steady increase in customer demand for Bentley hybrids like the Bentayga Hybrid and Flying Spur Hybrid.
Bentley's Beyond 100 reinvention
The Bentley EXP 100 GT Concept's 2019 debut marks the beginning of the automaker's Beyond 100 corporate reinvention. Bentley aims to switch its portfolio to offer plug-in hybrid or battery-electric powertrains by 2026 and fully-electric models by 2030. "Driving this change includes and goes beyond our products, delivering a paradigm shift throughout our business, with credibility, authenticity, and integrity," said Adrian Hallmark, Bentley Chairman and CEO. "Within a decade, Bentley will transform from a 100-year-old luxury car company to a new, sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury."
But in a separate press release, Bentley says it is accelerating its Beyond 100 strategy with its "Five-in-Five" plan. This ambitious project sees Bentley launching one new electric vehicle each year from 2025. In addition, hybrid variants of the Bentayga EWB, Continental GT, Continental GTC, and Flying Spur S are joining the automaker's existing lineup, fortifying Bentley's commitment to becoming a global pioneer in sustainable luxury mobility. CNBC adds that Bentley will spend $3.4 billion over the next decade for research, development, and building of its "dream factory" in Crewe through 2032.
Bentley EXP 100 GT: Future Bentley EV
If Bentley's first EV resembles close to anything like the EXP 100 GT, we're all in. The EXP 100 GT is a classic Bentley that showcases what buyers could expect from a Bentley electric car. Measuring 19 feet long and about 8 feet in width, it has humongous upward-opening doors, each measuring over 6.5 feet long. Of course, it's hard to miss those concept car touches like shiny copper body accents, crystal round headlights, an illuminated front grille, and groovy "Compass" paint derived from pigments made of rice husk ash. Standard features include active aero wheels (morphing into different shapes to cool the brakes or maximize aero efficiency) and intelligent tires with adaptive contact patches to boost traction and grip.
Meanwhile, the opulent cabin is a symbiosis of delicate sustainable materials and unparalleled craftsmanship. The interior is a glorious blend of wood, metal, and fine leather materials. It has a Bridge of Weir leather seats combined with a bio-based, faux leather material derived from the by-products of winemaking. It even has an AI-powered Personal Assistant that enables fully-autonomous driving while monitoring the overall well-being of its occupants. For instance, the assistant can measure CO2 levels inside the cabin and purify the air when necessary.
Powering the EXP 100 GT Concept are four electric motors and a large battery pack to deliver an estimated 435 miles of range. Bentley failed to divulge the performance numbers, but it said the concept could go from zero to 60 mph in under 2.5-seconds and has a 186 mph top speed, impressive for a car weighing about 4,200 pounds.