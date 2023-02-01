2024 Range Rover Velar Borrows Style And Tech From Its Handsome Big Brother

While Land Rover might be more well-known for its hardy luxury SUVs that excel in harsher conditions, it's made significant headway in the mid-sized SUV segment with its Range Rover series. When the Velar was introduced in 2017, the company aimed to bring some of the styling and features from its high-end lineup down to a more affordable platform, unifying the design language and making luxury features more accessible to a larger market.

The SUV market is currently having a bit of a boom, with GoodCarBadCar reporting that five of the top 10 best-selling vehicles in the U.S. for 2022 were part of this segment. It makes sense, then, that Land Rover would put significant effort into updating its stylish Velar. For 2024, the Range Rover Velar is getting a facelift and an update to some of the tech that makes it quite an appealing muscular crossover SUV apt for everything from mall crawling with the family to the occasional light off-road adventure.