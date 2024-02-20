Here's Why Old Toyota Land Cruisers Are Worth So Much Today
Following record-high prices for pre-owned cars, the used car market is finally expected to stabilize, and prices are likely to normalize. While pretty much all models have seen their prices inflate, one model in particular consistently defies market trends with prices that never seem to drop — the Toyota Land Cruiser.
With a history that spans more than 70 years, the Land Cruiser has been around for almost as long as Toyota itself. While it came into being as a mobility vehicle for Japan's National Police Reserve, it has, over time, garnered an almost cult-like following among auto enthusiasts.
This is not surprising, given that the SUV was built to last, which is evident in its quality construction. But while the Land Cruiser may very well be in a league of its own, it's not an inexpensive car to own. And this holds true whether you buy it new or used. In this article, we'll explore why this iconic four-wheeler is priced so high even in the used car market and why people purchase it despite its relatively high selling price and cost of ownership.
How much do used Toyota Land Cruisers cost?
The cost of a used Toyota Land Cruiser can vary significantly based on factors like the model year, the condition of the vehicle, the number of times it has changed hands, the mileage of the vehicle, and so on.
Generally, older models, like the ones from the early aughts, can cost around $15,000, which is, in fact, considered a good price. On the other hand, a comparable used Land Rover Range Rover, for instance, from the same time period costs around $8,000.
Land Cruiser models from between 2011 and 2015 can cost anywhere between $35,000 and $50,000, based on the specifications and the condition of the vehicle. Newer models are priced much higher. In fact, a 2021 certified pre-owned model can cost between $75,000 and $90,000.
While there's no denying that used Land Cruisers are expensive, understanding the cost of brand-new models can help put things into perspective. The 2021 Land Cruiser, for instance, had a starting MSRP of around $87,000, with fully-equipped versions costing a lot more. This high entry price for the SUV reflects its premium status and just how popular it is.
The 2024 Land Cruiser, which is priced at around $55,000, is, in fact, one of the few model years where the base models have been priced significantly lower than previous-gen models. Keep in mind, though, that the all-new Land Cruiser is smaller and lighter than its predecessors, and the lower price is a result of these factors.
Why do they cost so much?
The reason why Land Cruisers cost so much, even in the used market, is that they're designed for longevity. They can last between 250,000 and 300,000 miles, provided they're serviced regularly. In fact, it's very likely that you'll be able to drive a Land Cruiser for between 15 and 17 years without requiring any extensive repairs.
Another reason these vehicles are coveted is that they're capable of off-road travel. Thanks to their versatility, these cars are highly sought after by a range of users, from families looking for a reliable four-wheeler to off-road enthusiasts looking for a vehicle that can take the rigors of extreme environments.
Land Cruisers are also considered a premium offering despite the Toyota badge. They offer a degree of comfort and luxury, which is hard to come by in a vehicle that is also capable of handling rugged use. This combination of luxury and utility makes the Land Cruiser an attractive offering to people who want the best of both worlds, and the price is a reflection of that even in the used car market.
Is it worth it?
If you're looking to purchase a Land Cruiser, a used model is a good buy despite its high price tag. Even if you purchase one that's a decade old with over 100,000 miles on it, it's a practical choice because it is likely to have plenty of life left in it.
However, if you want a vehicle the size of a Land Cruiser with similar features and amenities at a lower price point, you may want to consider looking at other options. For instance, the Porsche Cayenne, Toyota Sequoia, Nissan Xterra, and Lexus LX570 are comparable options that might be worth considering.
While these are more budget-friendly alternatives, keep in mind that you'll need to assess what aspects of the Land Cruiser appeal most to you and make a choice based on those priorities. If you decide to go with a used Land Cruiser, make sure to familiarize yourself with what each generation of the vehicle has to offer so you can pick the right model for your needs.