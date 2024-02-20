Here's Why Old Toyota Land Cruisers Are Worth So Much Today

Following record-high prices for pre-owned cars, the used car market is finally expected to stabilize, and prices are likely to normalize. While pretty much all models have seen their prices inflate, one model in particular consistently defies market trends with prices that never seem to drop — the Toyota Land Cruiser.

With a history that spans more than 70 years, the Land Cruiser has been around for almost as long as Toyota itself. While it came into being as a mobility vehicle for Japan's National Police Reserve, it has, over time, garnered an almost cult-like following among auto enthusiasts.

This is not surprising, given that the SUV was built to last, which is evident in its quality construction. But while the Land Cruiser may very well be in a league of its own, it's not an inexpensive car to own. And this holds true whether you buy it new or used. In this article, we'll explore why this iconic four-wheeler is priced so high even in the used car market and why people purchase it despite its relatively high selling price and cost of ownership.