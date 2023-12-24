10 Things You Need To Look Out For When Buying A Used Car

The experience of buying a used car is almost always fraught with frustration and dilemmas. This can be compounded depending on the reason for used car shopping in the first place. Browsing advertisements because you want something new or different presents a completely different scenario from searching for a car because of one that has broken beyond repair or has been wrecked and will not be repaired by insurance. Regardless, many factors go into a final purchase and a series of decisions must be made along the way to signing your name on the title.

Whether you plan to buy from a dealership or a private party, many aspects of any car need to be thoroughly inspected. As a graduate of a technical school automotive service program with well over a decade of experience in automotive repair in new and used car dealerships, independent repair shops, and as an independent contractor, I know a few things about what to look for in a used car. With proper preparedness, there is no reason the experience should be filled with apprehension. But first, it is paramount not to get emotional about anything and be prepared to walk away from the wrong deal, no matter how much you like the car. This, and the items to follow, have prevented me from buying a single lemon or money pit in my many purchases over the years. Look out for them and your next used car should serve you well.