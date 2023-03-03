Owning This Car Diagnostics Tool Could Save You A Ton Of Money

OBD2 scan tools can be purchased at local auto parts stores as well as many online stores. Prices start as low as $30 for basic entry-level scanners and can rise to hundreds of dollars for professional-quality units. Some scanners will display information directly via a small screen on the device itself while others have a Bluetooth connection that will display their findings on a smartphone, which obviously requires downloading an app first.

The most rudimentary scanners will display the error codes as just that — codes. Typically these codes will be a five-character alphanumeric designation. Once the offending code has been obtained, you'll need to check a reference manual or search the internet to learn what the code actually means.

The next step up is a scanner that will relay the code's definition in plain English (or other languages) without having to look it up. But the most helpful scanners, which can still be purchased for less than $100, will not only display the trouble codes and definitions but can actually suggest fixes that are sourced from the same database that professional repair shops use.

Even if you have zero tools or the ability to repair your own vehicle, an OBD reader can still save you money by ensuring that a mechanic is providing an accurate, honest diagnosis of the problem and not trying to rip you off. You can also gauge if a problem is serious enough to warrant immediate attention or whether you can afford to wait until your schedule permits to get the issue repaired.

Best of all, once the repair has been completed, you can use the OBD2 scanner to turn off that pesky check engine light and return to carefree motoring.