Why The Cost Of Repairing Modern Cars Has Only Gone Up

If you feel like you have to take your newer car in for repairs more often than your old one, you're not alone. Not only does it feel like more goes wrong with a modern car, but the cost of getting them repaired is going up. There are a variety of reasons this is the case, and a lot of it can be boiled down to the fact there are just more opportunities for parts to fail.

The rise of hybrid and electric vehicles has created a lot of benefits for consumers, but it has also come with some more costly repair bills. Battery replacements in hybrids and EVs have increased rapidly over the past three years. In 2020, these battery replacements were the 428th most-common job for a repair shop, but it rose all the way to 170th in 2022, according to The Drive. This could also lead to a battery shortage in a few years, making the repairs not only costly but lengthy as well.