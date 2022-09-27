California Has A Plan To End Catalytic Converter Theft

Catalytic converter theft has been on the rise for the past few years and can be a legitimate cause for concern. Los Angeles county alone experienced a 400% increase in reported catalytic converter thefts from 2019 to 2020, reports the Los Angeles Times. Motorists have even resorted to creating cages or other similar devices in an attempt to foil would-be metal thieves.

These parts aid in filtering out carbon dioxide and other environmentally harmful emissions from a vehicle's exhaust system. Catalytic converters are being stolen because they are relatively easy to swipe from some vehicles like trucks, and the precious metals contained within (like palladium and platinum) can fetch a couple of hundred dollars at a scrap yard that's willing to look the other way, according to AutoZone.

That means any enterprising ne'er-do-well with a reciprocating saw and a distaste for the law can score easy money over the course of a few hours. California has been hit the hardest by the wave of automotive component theft and it hopes upcoming legislation that was just signed into law will turn the tide.