Are New Cars Too High Tech? Auto Repair Shops Say Yes

As time has gone on, automakers have been adding more technology and features to newer vehicles in an attempt not only to compete with one another, but to push the envelope of what is possible in a motor vehicle. What started as necessary electronic control units, used to coordinate timing and injection, has quickly evolved into an incredibly complex system of sensors, computers, and algorithms that control everything from fueling, to climate control, and beyond.

Often, some of the oldest, simplest cars are those that have a great reputation for reliability and durability, and the reason for this is simple — the relative lack of complexity means there's less to go wrong, and it's easier to diagnose a problem when it pops up. Modern vehicles trending more towards complicated internals makes them inherently more difficult to repair, but it's not the complexity of things that's causing the biggest problems for right-to-repair or the automotive repair industry at large. The biggest cause for concern is the software powering all this complexity, and steps that manufacturers are taking to make things more difficult for repair technicians.