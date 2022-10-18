Here's Why The Toyota 4Runner Is One Of The Most Reliable SUVs Ever Made

Following the success of the Hilux, Toyota created the 4Runner as a modified version of the legendary pick-up in 1984. Over the years, the 4Runner has made a name for itself as one of the most reliable SUVs around, with some owners reporting that they're still going strong after 300,000 miles.

While, as Four Wheel Trends reports, the first generation of 4Runner had a reputation for being slow with truck-like ride quality — it inherited the Hilux's body-on-frame design and 2.4-liter four-banger engine, after all — it quickly earned a reputation for reliability. Toyota wasted no time and started making improvements to the ride quality and power departments in 1985, just one year after the initial release of the vehicle.

Almost 40 years on, much has changed in terms of ride comfort and features, but the 4Runner's notorious reliability remains one of its key benefits. The 4Runner's excellent reliability is partly due to the body-on-frame design and overall simplicity of the mechanical design, but that's not the whole story.