The 5 Most Reliable Land Rover Engines Ever Made

Some of the world's most durable vehicles are SUVs. The Jeep Cherokee, the Toyota Land Cruiser, and the Nissan Pathfinder are all known for delivering reliable performance across 200,000 miles or more. Another SUV that has a reputation for longevity is the venerable British Land Rover.

After it sat neglected in a barn for more than half a century, the first production Land Rover model was restored and taken on a trip through the Mongolian desert, proving the staying power of these hardy beasts. The modern iterations are more luxurious than that first Rover, but they are no less dependable thanks to a steady supply of engines that have come from a variety of manufacturers including General Motors, Ford, Jaguar, and BMW. Let's take a look at the cream of the crop of the various engines that Land Rover has put in its vehicles throughout its storied history and compare the performances of the vehicles those engines went into.