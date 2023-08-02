2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Trims Compared: Key Details And Differences
Following a multi-year absence from the U.S. market, Toyota is bringing its iconic Land Cruiser off-roader back for 2024. In a move that's sure to please enthusiasts, the automaker plans to offer the new, more compact Land Cruiser in three different trim levels.
Starting in the mid-$50,000 range, these options are a notable improvement over the previous luxe Land Cruiser, which cost almost $90,000 at its most affordable. Regardless of trim level, all Land Cruisers are powered by the same i-FORCE MAX turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine that produces 326 horsepower and an impressive 465 pound-feet of torque.
The Land Cruiser "1958," named for the year in which the first Land Cruiser was produced, is the most basic model. This base model is visually distinguishable from other trim levels by its large old-school round headlights — though they are thoroughly modern LED in function — supplemented by a simple pair of round fog lamps.
Even though it's the most modestly priced Land Cruiser, the 1958 is nonetheless well equipped for off-road adventures, including a rear locking differential, Toyota's Crawl Control (basically, a low-speed cruise control), and a 2400-watt AC inverter which can provide off-grid power at a campsite.
The 1958's interior is limited to manually adjustable seats upholstered in black fabric only. An 8.0-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, as is a heated steering wheel and six-speaker stereo.
Off-road ability grows, alongside luxury
The next trim level, eponymously called the "Land Cruiser," sports an entirely different front fascia with slim rectangular LED headlights (seen in previous image) and a trick set of fog lamps that can toggle between emitting white and amber light. In the off-road department, the Land Cruiser expands on the 1958's equipment with a front sway bar disconnect to increase front suspension articulation, larger diameter tires, and a Multi-Terrain Monitor; which uses a network of cameras to display trail obstacles on the vehicle's standard 12.3-inch touchscreen.
Besides the larger touchscreen as standard, the mid-level Land Cruiser comes with an upgraded 10-speaker stereo and power heated/ventilated seats upholstered in faux-leather, with an option for the real leather as well. Opting for the Land Cruiser trim unlocks the ability to select the extra-cost premium package, which brings 20-inch wheels, a 14-speaker stereo, digital rear-view mirror, and a sunroof.
Finally, the all-new Land Cruiser "First Edition" is the most premium trim level, and limited to a quantity of just 5,000 units. Externally, the First Edition reverts to round headlights like the 1958 model, but with rectangular fog lamps and a body color-keyed fascia to differentiate it from the less premium version.
Equipment-wise, the First Edition more or less takes everything from the Land Cruiser's premium package and includes it as standard. A pair of two-toned paint colors are unique to this trim level, as are skid plates to protect the underside of the vehicle and rock rails offer armoring under the doors.
Aside from an MSRP "in the mid-$50,000 range" for the Land Cruiser 1958, Toyota hasn't yet provided pricing for the other two trim levels, although they're most certain to be less wallet-friendly.