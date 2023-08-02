2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Trims Compared: Key Details And Differences

Following a multi-year absence from the U.S. market, Toyota is bringing its iconic Land Cruiser off-roader back for 2024. In a move that's sure to please enthusiasts, the automaker plans to offer the new, more compact Land Cruiser in three different trim levels.

Starting in the mid-$50,000 range, these options are a notable improvement over the previous luxe Land Cruiser, which cost almost $90,000 at its most affordable. Regardless of trim level, all Land Cruisers are powered by the same i-FORCE MAX turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine that produces 326 horsepower and an impressive 465 pound-feet of torque.

The Land Cruiser "1958," named for the year in which the first Land Cruiser was produced, is the most basic model. This base model is visually distinguishable from other trim levels by its large old-school round headlights — though they are thoroughly modern LED in function — supplemented by a simple pair of round fog lamps.

Even though it's the most modestly priced Land Cruiser, the 1958 is nonetheless well equipped for off-road adventures, including a rear locking differential, Toyota's Crawl Control (basically, a low-speed cruise control), and a 2400-watt AC inverter which can provide off-grid power at a campsite.

The 1958's interior is limited to manually adjustable seats upholstered in black fabric only. An 8.0-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, as is a heated steering wheel and six-speaker stereo.