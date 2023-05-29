Here's What Makes The Hennessey Venom F5 Engine So Incredible

The Hennessey Venom F5 never fails to mesmerize since debuting in 2017. It's the first fully-bespoke production car of Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) after spending decades making other vehicles go faster or giving trucks more power and six wheels. Hennessey sold out the Venom F5 in 2021, an impressive feat given the supercar's $2.1 million price tag. Only 24 Venom F5s exist today, but HPE has the Venom F5 Roadster and the track-ready Venom F5 Revolution for buyers who didn't make the first cut.

Speaking of buyers, NBA legend Michael Jordan got himself a $3.5 million Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, one of the 30 lucky clients to get their hands on the limited-edition supercar. His Airness has a wildly impressive multimillion-dollar auto collection, and you can add the Venom F5 Roadster to the G.O.A.T.'s fleet of exotic machines.

Deep-pocketed enthusiasts flock to the Hennessey Venom F5 for one reason: speed. The reason for this is a custom-built, mid-mounted engine that HPE calls "Fury."