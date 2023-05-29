Here's What Makes The Hennessey Venom F5 Engine So Incredible
The Hennessey Venom F5 never fails to mesmerize since debuting in 2017. It's the first fully-bespoke production car of Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) after spending decades making other vehicles go faster or giving trucks more power and six wheels. Hennessey sold out the Venom F5 in 2021, an impressive feat given the supercar's $2.1 million price tag. Only 24 Venom F5s exist today, but HPE has the Venom F5 Roadster and the track-ready Venom F5 Revolution for buyers who didn't make the first cut.
Speaking of buyers, NBA legend Michael Jordan got himself a $3.5 million Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, one of the 30 lucky clients to get their hands on the limited-edition supercar. His Airness has a wildly impressive multimillion-dollar auto collection, and you can add the Venom F5 Roadster to the G.O.A.T.'s fleet of exotic machines.
Deep-pocketed enthusiasts flock to the Hennessey Venom F5 for one reason: speed. The reason for this is a custom-built, mid-mounted engine that HPE calls "Fury."
Fury is the name, and speed is the game
Hennessey built a reputation for making the planet's sickest and baddest souped-up cars. So for its first attempt at making a supercar, HPE aimed for the stars and created what could be the world's fastest production car. The Venom F5 has a custom-built 6.6-liter V8 engine with forged steel connecting rods, aluminum cylinder heads, canted titanium intake valves, dry sump lubrication, a 10:1 compression ratio, and a pair of enormous precision ball bearing turbochargers with billet aluminum compressor wheels.
Those gigantic turbos produce 24 psi of boost to unlock 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 pound-feet of torque, befitting the "Fury" name. The engine sends power exclusively to the rear wheels and mates to a seven-speed CIMA single-clutch automated manual gearbox with a limited-slip differential.
As a result, the Venom F5 could rush to 60 mph from a stop in under three seconds and zero to 124 mph in under five, thanks to a 3,000-pound (1,360 kg) curb weight (and an impressive 1,298 horsepower per ton) courtesy of a carbon tub and carbon fiber body panels. With a theoretical top speed of 311 mph (500.51 kph), the Hennessey Venom F5 could seriously threaten the speed kings of Bugatti and Shelby SuperCars (SSC).