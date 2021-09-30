Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 debuts with 600HP and $110k base price

Not long after Ford debuted its latest-gen F-150 Raptor, American auto builder and tuner Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) recently presented its third-gen VelociRaptor 600. And as expected from a Hennessey creation, the VelciRaptor 600 has big numbers to make your head spin.

“The VelociRaptor has been a cornerstone of our production for years with our customers queuing up for the truck’s surprisingly nimble handling, great practicality, and of course, the horsepower!” said John Hennessey, founder and CEO of HPE.

No doubt, the Ford F-150 Raptor has the looks and muscle to stomp over lesser trucks on the road with its monster tires, 24-inch coil springs, five-link rear independent suspension, and sport-tuned shock absorbers. Hennessey left most off-road hardware untouched, but it did tinker with the Raptor’s stock 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine.

The upgraded turbocharged V6 engine has a high-flow induction, a front-mounted air-to-air intercooler, and reprogrammed engine management software, enough to produce a mind-blowing 600 horsepower and 644 pound-feet of torque, the latter arriving at 4,000 rpm. If you’re keeping count, the Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 has 150 more horsepower than a stock Raptor’s 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.

If you’re one of Raptor fans craving more power in their Ford monster truck, Hennessey will fulfill your whims. The third-gen VelociRaptor 600 is almost as powerful as a VelociRaptor 6×6, so we bet it’s pretty quick off the line. Hennessey claims zero to 60 mph happens in 4.2-seconds and a quarter-mile run in 12.9-seconds. The numbers are marginally better than a stock Ram TRX, and that’s impressive given the Ram has a bigger supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 with 702 horsepower.

In addition, Hennessey’s optional Off-Road Stage 1 Upgrade will throw in a custom VelociRaptor front bumper with an LED light bar, a new rear bumper, 20-inch Hennessey wheels, 35-inch to 37-inch off-road tires, a three-inch lift kit, a front leveling kit, and six-piston Brembo front brakes. As usual, Hennessey is backing it all up with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, while each VelociRaptor 600 also gets a serial numbered interior plaque, and engine bay plaque, and custom body graphics.

The Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 is limited to 250 units per year, and the first global deliveries will commence in early 2022. If you have a Ford Bronco, Hennessey also has the Bronco VelociRaptor 400 and Bronco VelociRaptor with a 725HP supercharged V8 motor.

