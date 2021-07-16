Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Bronco has a 405HP twin-turbo V6 engine

Texas-based auto builder and tuner Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) has recently debuted its all-new VelociRaptor 400 Bronco, an extreme version of Ford’s returning off-road SUV legend. As with anything that bears the Hennessey nameplate, the VelociRaptor Bronco is overflowing with power and luscious tuner mods.

“Whether you’re on or off-road, more power is what customers demand, and our VelociRaptor 400 Bronco really delivers,” said John Hennessey, founder and CEO of HPE. “The new Bronco is destined to be an icon, and our customers want their Bronco to stand out with enhanced styling and, of course, more power!”

Under the hood is Ford’s 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine pumping out 405 horsepower and 503 pound-feet of torque, the latter arriving from as low as 3,900 rpm. Hennessey gave the V6 a new intake and exhaust system while recalibrating the powerplant to squeeze out every last ounce of power.

With the VelciRaptor package adding up to 75 horsepower to the top dog Bronco Badlands trim, the Bronco 400 can sprint to 60 mph from a dead stop in just 4.9-seconds, just as fast as Hennessey’s original VelociRaptor 6×6 F-150 with 605 horsepower. The stock V6 in a standard Ford Bronco is only suitable for 310 horsepower and around 400 pound-feet of torque.

After tinkering with the motor, HPE proceeded to amp up the Bronco’s rugged style. It now has bespoke 18-inch HPE wheels wrapped in chunky off-road tires. It also gets unique VelociRaptor front and rear bumpers, LED lights, and bespoke Hennessey and VelociRaptor badging. Other goodies include Hennessey embroidered headrests and retractable side steps for easier ingress and egress.

Hennessey retained the Bronco’s engine modes and off-road systems despite receiving its fair share of tuning mods. As a plus, Hennessey is backing it all up with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. If you like what you see, HPE is only making 200 examples of VelociRaptor 400 Bronco for the first year, so you better act quickly and get in touch with authorized Ford and Hennessey retailers right away.

However, prepare to shell out at least $80,000 (including the price of a new Bronco) to enjoy the privilege. If you want something with more power (of course you do), HPE has a Bronco VelociRaptor V8 in the works. It will come with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 pumping out 750 horsepower and a $225,000 base price.