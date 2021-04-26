Hennessey Venom F5 moves into the second phase of development testing

Hennessey has announced that it has completed the first round of testing aerodynamics on its hypercar called the Venom F5. The first round of testing for aerodynamics was conducted in the real world, with the vehicle’s chief engineer noting that real-world vehicle performance data is helping to accelerate the pace of development for the car. The first phase of development began in February, concentrating on mechanical refinement, engine fine-tuning, steering, and real-world aerodynamic validation.

Testing was conducted at Hennessey’s test track in Sealy, Texas, to begin. It was later moved to a 2.2-mile runway on a former US airbase in Arkansas. During aerodynamic testing, the engine was restricted to “just” 900 horsepower, which is 50 percent of the 1817 horsepower total output from the twin-turbo V-8 engine. That V-8 is a 6.6-liter monster named “Fury.”

F5 chief engineer John Heinricy says that every part of the development program is focused on making the Venom F5 the best it can be before deliveries begin at the end of the year. The next phase of testing is described as the most intense and will focus on driving characteristics for the car. Testing will be split between racetracks and public roads, with data being harvested to refine the vehicle.

High-performance dynamics will be fine-tuned at racetracks, including Laguna Seca and Circuit of The Americas. Hennessey is relying on state-of-the-art telemetry and data logging equipment to harvest data from the vehicle. The global public debut for the Venom F5 is scheduled for May 22-23, which is halfway through the vehicle development program.

Road and track testing is expected to occur over the summer, with the final phase of testing kicking off in the fall. The last phase of testing will focus on full-power acceleration, high-speed stability, and braking. The stated goal for the F5 is to reach a top speed of over 311 mph.