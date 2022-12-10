The Top 10 Most Expensive Cars In Michael Jordan's Collection

Widely regarded as the greatest NBA player of all time, Michael Jordan's performance on the court, and his lucrative brand deals off of it, have led him to become one of sports' wealthiest men. With an estimated fortune of $1.7 billion according to Forbes, it's fair to say that Jordan could feasibly afford to buy just about anything he wanted. And he has: from his multiple mansions in exclusive gated communities to his $50 million private jet, the billionaire isn't afraid to splash out on the finest things that money can buy. That includes his fleet of luxury and exotic cars, some of which became icons in their own right when he was pictured driving them during his playing peak in the '90s.

Most enthusiasts will know Jordan for his love of Ferraris and Porsches, but he's also purchased Mercedes-Benzes, Bentleys, and even reportedly a multi-million dollar Bugatti Veyron. In recent years, MJ has become a little more coy with his purchases, and it's almost impossible to keep track of which ultra-expensive cars he's sold off, and which are still sitting in his garage. However, here's a roundup of 10 of his most expensive purchases from over the decades, some of which would make even seasoned collectors green with envy.