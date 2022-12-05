10 Best Hypercars Of All Time

Hypercars symbolize the pinnacle of road car performance, boasting jaw-dropping acceleration, eye-catching designs, and usually, a sky-high price tag to match. They represent the very best of what the world's leading manufacturers can create within the boundaries of road regulations. For years now, there's been a battle raging to see who can make the fastest and most powerful machine. There's no clear winner in that race, as every year a different manufacturer claims to have made something even more capable than before, but the results of these ongoing efforts to beat each other are the real win for collectors and enthusiasts.

With the switch to electric power now fully underway, it seems inevitable that manufacturers will be able to achieve even more ludicrous horsepower figures than before, and as a result, the battle for the official highest top speed will continue. Koenigsegg has already claimed its newest hypercar, the Jesko Absolut, will be capable of achieving a 330 mph+ top speed. Still, the brand has also confirmed it "will never endeavor to make a faster series-production road car – ever." Perhaps the tide is turning and the race for all-out speed will cool down in the future, but it seems there are still plenty of records to be broken and plenty of future classic models left to be unveiled. These 10 are among the very best so far.