The Reason Why Porsche Discontinued The Legendary 918 Spyder

The Porsche 918 Spyder was something of a special vehicle when it was announced. Not only is it one of very few Porsche hypercars, but as a plug-in hybrid, it was also Porsche's first foray into the world of electrification (via Stuttcars). Released in 2014, the Porsche 918 Spyder produced an astonishing 887 horsepower and could reach 62 mph in only 2.6 seconds, while the top speed of 214 mph challenges legends like the Bugatti Veyron. The impressive performance of the 918 Spyder hybrid was thanks to the combination of a 4.6-liter V8 and two 105-kW electric motors.

At launch, Porsche priced the 918 Spyder at $845,000, and since the vehicle ceased production in 2015, the price has skyrocketed to close to $2 million, according to listings on the duPont Registry. The 918 Spyder was a special car for Porsche and the motoring world at large. Not only does it still make it onto lists of the fastest production vehicles around — proving to the world that hybrid supercars were just as good as, if not better than, their ICE counterparts — but it had a profound impact on Porsche's lineup and development strategy.