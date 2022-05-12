15 Fastest Production Cars In The World, Ranked.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's projected top speed was 168 mph (270 km/h) when it debuted in 2018. Since then, a number of people have attempted to go beyond. Last time we heard about the Demon's highest speed, it had been measured at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida at more than 203 mph. The 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 with 808 horses is at the heart of this monstrous Challenger. If you recall, we already stated that it had 840 horses. But only if you use high-octane race fuel and add the $1 Demon Crate kit, which includes an exclusive engine controller that helps release the engine's maximum power, you can make this claim with confidence. Following extensive weight-cutting measures, Dodge says that the Demon can sprint the quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph.

To all those high-end hypercars tearing up drag strips and high-speed runs across the world, the Challenger SRT Demon was the United States' response. An 808 horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 was the result of bolting the world's largest production supercharger on it (via Stellantis). That value rises to 840 horsepower with the power control module installed and 100-octane fuel.

With its 2.7-mile-long Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds runway set up, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon took to the starting line. Because of this, the factory set a speed limit of 168 mph on all of these cars in order to achieve the goal of being the fastest quarter-mile vehicle ever built.