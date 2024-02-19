All About The 5.0L Twin-Turbo V8 Powering The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut uses a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine like the majority of Koenigsegg's models. However, the focus of this engine was to keep things as light as possible in order to maximize efficiency.

The first and most prominent feature of the engine is its lightweight crankshaft. Weighing in at only 28 pounds, it's formed from a single piece of steel billet, making it not just light but extremely robust. The rest of the rotating assembly follows suit. Koenigsegg developed model-specific super-light connecting rods and pistons. As a result, the lightweight rotating assembly minimizes the engine's tendency to vibrate and allows a smooth and high-revving engine. Moreover, a lightweight rotating assembly allows the engine to sprint through the rev range.

The engine has a pair of twin ceramic ball-bearing turbochargers for rapid response and minimal turbo lag. On standard pump gas, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut runs a remarkably 24.65 PSI peak boost level. On E85, that number goes up to nearly 32 PSI. The total power output from those fuels comes to an eye-watering 1,280 horsepower and 1,600 horsepower, respectively. In addition, it makes an unbelievable 1,106 pound-feet of torque. Let's take a deeper dive into the technical specs of the engine to gain a better understanding of how this car produces so much power.