The 3 Most Ridiculous Features Of The New Bugatti Tourbillon

Bugatti's successor to the Chiron is here, and it's every bit as flamboyant. It's called the "Tourbillon," after a mechanism typically seen in very high-end wristwatches that have a value somewhere around that of a decent house. In typical Bugatti fashion, there is nothing even sort of restrained in the Tourbillon's design, and any thoughts of subtlety were likely discarded as heresy during the design and engineering phase of Bugatti's new 16-cylinder wonder.

While the entire car is certainly a spectacle, the Tourbillon's V16 drivetrain is the focal point of the car and the first feature fans are likely to take notice of. Bugatti must have thought that the W16 engine used in previous models was old hat at this point and it needed to go even wackier.

As one would expect, the V16 is huge, clocking in at 8.3-liters, not only ranking it within the largest engines ever featured in a production car, but also allowing it to overshadow the previous 8.0-liter W16 that gave Bugatti a modern name. It's naturally aspirated, meaning that it doesn't need any help from turbos, and it produces an otherworldly 1,000 horsepower. There really is no replacement for displacement. The V16 is then joined by three electric motors that bring the power to 1,800 horsepower.