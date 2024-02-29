Bugatti's New Hypercar Arrives In June, And We Already Know Something About The Engine
Bugatti, known purveyor of all things fast and 16-cylinders, has unveiled precious few details on its next hypercar. It will have 16 cylinders, as expected, but it won't be arranged in the configuration everyone knows Bugatti for. Instead of the massive W16 that powers the Chiron and Veyron, Bugatti's newest speed demon will be powered by a V16 paired with a hybrid drivetrain. The car the V16 will live in won't be disclosed until June, and all Bugatti fans have to savor is a few pictures and a 25-second teaser video.
Bugatti is retiring the W16 in favor of more electrified drivetrains for future models. However, in typical Bugatti fashion, the verbiage used by the company is as appropriately over-the-top as its cars. Per a Bugatti press release, the V16 engine is: "Incomparable in every detail, it is a pure embodiment of Bugatti's DNA, created not just for the present, or even the future — but 'Pour l'éternité'"
For eternity
"Pour l'éternité" is the phrase "For eternity" in French. While eternal recognition may be on the optimistic side, if the new V16 is anything like the W16, it will certainly be remembered for a very long time. There is no word on how much horsepower the V16 hybrid powerplant will make, but for comparison, the W16 made a bonkers 1,578 horsepower. There's no reason that, through the help of electric motors, the new Bugatti engine couldn't make the same (or even more).
The biggest names in outlandish cars, Ferrari and Lamborghini have already adopted the way of the hybrid. Although not quite in the same league as Bugatti, the Lamborghini Revuelto, the brand's first hybrid, makes an even 1,000 horsepower from its V12 hybrid powertrain. Ferrari's first hybrid — the LaFerrari — which debuted in 2013, generated 798 horsepower from its hybrid V12.
Bugatti is already known for making some of the fastest production cars to ever exist. Can it make the fastest hybrid?