Bugatti's New Hypercar Arrives In June, And We Already Know Something About The Engine

"Pour l'éternité" is the phrase "For eternity" in French. While eternal recognition may be on the optimistic side, if the new V16 is anything like the W16, it will certainly be remembered for a very long time. There is no word on how much horsepower the V16 hybrid powerplant will make, but for comparison, the W16 made a bonkers 1,578 horsepower. There's no reason that, through the help of electric motors, the new Bugatti engine couldn't make the same (or even more).

The biggest names in outlandish cars, Ferrari and Lamborghini have already adopted the way of the hybrid. Although not quite in the same league as Bugatti, the Lamborghini Revuelto, the brand's first hybrid, makes an even 1,000 horsepower from its V12 hybrid powertrain. Ferrari's first hybrid — the LaFerrari — which debuted in 2013, generated 798 horsepower from its hybrid V12.

Bugatti is already known for making some of the fastest production cars to ever exist. Can it make the fastest hybrid?