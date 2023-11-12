Bugatti's W-16 Engine: The Story Behind Its Unusual Design

Eight, 10, and 12-cylinder engines are well known, with the latter two being typically reserved for supercars like the Lexus LFA or a Mercedes-AMG. However, only Bugatti has managed to make a modern 16-cylinder engine, and it isn't in the typical V-formation everyone is familiar with. It's in a "W" layout, with each engine bank featuring two distinct lines of four cylinders. Variations of the engine powered some of the fastest cars ever made, like the Bugatti Veyron and Bugatti Chiron, and it's not at all unusual to see Bugatti's outlandish quad-turbocharged engines produce more than 1,500 horsepower. That sort of astronomical figure is typically seen in aircrafts, much less street-legal production cars.

But Bugatti didn't just come up with the wacky engine design overnight, and the engine in the most recent iteration of the Chiron has roots dating all the way back to 1997 with a design sketched on an envelope by Ferdinand Piëch, Volkswagen's then-chairman of the board of management. According to the story, it was chosen to be a 16-cylinder engine as Ettore Bugatti, the brand's founder, engineered his own 16-cylinder powerplant several decades earlier.