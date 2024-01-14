A Closer Look At The 8.0L Quad Turbocharged W16 Engine That Powers The Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the one-of-a-kind La Voiture Noire is perhaps one of Bugatti's most expensive cars, with a staggering price tag of around $18.7 million. The supercar is a tribute to the missing Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic, one of the four Atlantics built in the '30s by Jean Bugatti himself. Aptly translating to "The Black Car," this luxurious beauty is drenched in a deep black carbon fiber gloss with the signature Bugatti lines to its sides and an illuminating company logo on the front and back.

The new La Voiture Noire channels the same spirits of the original Atlantic while fusing the traditional design elements with a modern touch. Echoing the timeless elegance of its predecessor, the central line and the elongated coupé somehow blend very well with Bugatti's modern style of sleek and fierce-looking supercars. The La Voiture Noire isn't all about appearance since the W16 engine found underneath is "the last of its kind," as Bugatti says.