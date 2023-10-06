2024 Lamborghini Revuelto First Drive: The Ultimate Hybrid Costs $600,000

I confess to being skeptical when Lamborghini announced its long-awaited Aventador successor. That big V12 had been on the market for 12 years, a long time even for a Lamborghini in the modern era. There was much to do about its Revuelto replacement being a hybrid, but that didn't bother me.

I was more concerned about the size of the thing. Even after years of refinement, the final Aventador was a big car, and it feels like it. The Revuelto gains more than three inches in wheelbase and, more significantly, increases by nearly 500 pounds in weight. That's movement in the wrong direction, in my book.

But, after a day of wheeling one around a race track in Italy, not far from where this $600,000, 1,001-horsepower hypercar is built, I must confess my fears were misplaced. The new Revuelto not only feels lighter and more agile, but it's also significantly more fun, too.