Lamborghini Revuelto Unveiled As Raucous V12 Hybrid Supercar To Replace Aventador
Lamborghini is replacing the Aventador, its unapologetically aggressive-looking gas-guzzling flagship hypercar, with a new model called the Revuelto. Notably, Lamborghini's next-gen supercar is taking the sustainable route — slightly, at least — with a plug-in hybrid approach, surpassing the dreams that the company teased way back in 2014 with the Asterion hybrid concept. The flamboyant Italian carmaker has fitted the car with a 6.5-liter V12 engine and three electric motors. But Lamborghini isn't content with slotting its latest in the boring plug-in hybrid class, because that apparently sounds less luxurious and uncharacteristic of the Revuelto's speed demon creds, so the company is marketing it as an HPEV, or High Performance Electric Vehicle.
It has the speed to match the boast, too: 0-62 mph in just 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of over 217 mph. Four wheel drive as standard, the car offers a total of 13 driving modes, three of which — namely Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance — are brand new to the raging bull.
However, if you're looking to get a taste of that raw, 1,001 horsepower output, the Corsa mode is where the Revuelto shows its true performance colors. Notably, the three aforementioned driving modes can be combined with other profiles like Corsa, Sport, Citta, and Strada. For folks that consider the Countach to be pinnacle of sports car design, well, Lamborghini took inspiration from it for designing the Revuelto's vertical scissor doors.
The future is fast and electric
Revuelto comes brimming with lot of firsts for a Lambo, such as an eight-speed double-clutch gearbox making its way to a 12-cylinder ride, a front profile made entirely out of carbon fibre, a transversely mounted electric engine positioned behind the combustion engine, and electric torque vectoring that also marks the introduction of Lamborghini's Dinamica Veicolo 2.0 system. The Revuelto is also the first Lamborghini car to implement a complete ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) package, that includes tricks like lane adaptive cruise control and lane monitoring, all of which comes to life courtesy of a sophisticated system of radar, camera, and other sensors.
None of that overshadows the car's raw grunt, mind. The 6.5-litre V12 engine alone can muster 813 hp, while the three electric motors offer an all-electric range of about 10 kilometers, or around 6 miles. Yes, the battery pack — squeezed into the car's center tunnel — is tiny by your standard EV parameters, but that also means you can fully juice up the car in 30 mins using any 7 kW outlet, or within six minutes by drawing power from the V12 engine for an on-the-go recharge.
Lamborghini has also reworked the infotainment system, equipping the Revuelto with three screens: a 12.3-inch instrumental cluster, a 9.1-inch main screen, and a 8.4-inch central panel. The navigation system now relies on a real-time map downloading system complete with important information like live traffic and charging point availability, after being redesigned from the scratch and with room for updates via software updates.
Continuing Lamborghini's run of big numbers is likely to be the Revuelto's price tag. Though unconfirmed at present, the expectation is a whopping 500,000 euro — or north of $540,000 — when the wild plug-in hybrid goes on sale late in 2023.