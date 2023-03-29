Lamborghini Revuelto Unveiled As Raucous V12 Hybrid Supercar To Replace Aventador

Lamborghini is replacing the Aventador, its unapologetically aggressive-looking gas-guzzling flagship hypercar, with a new model called the Revuelto. Notably, Lamborghini's next-gen supercar is taking the sustainable route — slightly, at least — with a plug-in hybrid approach, surpassing the dreams that the company teased way back in 2014 with the Asterion hybrid concept. The flamboyant Italian carmaker has fitted the car with a 6.5-liter V12 engine and three electric motors. But Lamborghini isn't content with slotting its latest in the boring plug-in hybrid class, because that apparently sounds less luxurious and uncharacteristic of the Revuelto's speed demon creds, so the company is marketing it as an HPEV, or High Performance Electric Vehicle.

It has the speed to match the boast, too: 0-62 mph in just 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of over 217 mph. Four wheel drive as standard, the car offers a total of 13 driving modes, three of which — namely Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance — are brand new to the raging bull.

However, if you're looking to get a taste of that raw, 1,001 horsepower output, the Corsa mode is where the Revuelto shows its true performance colors. Notably, the three aforementioned driving modes can be combined with other profiles like Corsa, Sport, Citta, and Strada. For folks that consider the Countach to be pinnacle of sports car design, well, Lamborghini took inspiration from it for designing the Revuelto's vertical scissor doors.