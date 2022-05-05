The Lamborghini Asterion Was A Hybrid Supercar Concept Ahead Of Its Time

Electric and hybrid vehicles, in the early days, usually implied sustainability and convenience packed in economical options like the Prius, a symbol of the movement. The technology to give a hybrid or electric engine the power it needed to be the heart of a supercar was not developed until 2013, when the McLaren P1, the Ferrari LaFerrari, and the Porsche 918 Spyder — the so-called Holy Trinity of hybrid supercars — disrupted the scene (via Super Cars).

Lamborghini responded a year later with the Asterion, which was revealed during the Paris Motor Show in 2014. Immediately the Asterion stood out for having four motors: the Huracán's 5.2-liter 610 CV V-10 and three electric engines powered by lithium-ion batteries. Two of the electric engines were set up on the front, adding 300 CV to the front wheels, and a third acted as a generator placed on the dual-clutch gearbox. Combined, the Asterion had 910 CV, hit top speeds of 198 miles per hour, and had an all-wheel drive.

Only one Asterion was ever built, but the car was a strong message from Lamborghini. It offered a glimpse not only into the future of the iconic brand, but also the future of all hybrid and electric sports cars by balancing luxury and comfort with performance. Unlike the Holy Trinity of hybrid supercars, which were designed with a racing focus, the Asterion was the first hybrid supercar built for urban roads that could still deliver a solid track driving experience.