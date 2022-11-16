Here's How Fast The McLaren F1 Really Is

The McLaren achieved these astonishing numbers with the help of its naturally aspirated 6.1-liter V12 provided by BMW. The engine bay was lined with pure gold to better reflect heat. It was capable of 618 horsepower and 479 ft-lbs of torque, according to Car and Driver. In today's world of 700-plus horsepower trucks and muscle cars, just over 600 horsepower seems almost quaint. But the F1 doesn't use any fancy turbochargers or other forms of forced induction.

Designed by Gordon Murray, the F1 is also incredibly light, just over 2,500 pounds. For comparison, a new Toyota Corolla weighs over 2,900 pounds. That incredible feat of weight-saving is mostly due to a carbon fiber chassis that, according to McLaren, took over 3,000 man hours to build for every car that left the factory. To stop, the F1 uses computer-controlled airbrakes as McLaren decided that more conventional braking systems weren't enough to gracefully slow the car when it was going over 200 miles per hour.

Whatever definition you may use for a "fast" car, the McLaren F1 fits that definition. It's worth repeating the fact that the F1 is almost 30 years old and still stacks up against the best of the best automotive record breakers of today.