Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special

V8s are about as close as you can get to a "default" American engine. The Chevy Small Block V8 is one of the most versatile engines ever produced and it's been swapped into cars and trucks practically since time immemorial. Chrysler's "HEMI" V8 is synonymous with obscene amounts of power and Dodge used a supercharged HEMI powerplant in its Challenger SRT Hellcat right up until the model was officially discontinued.

The debate between small-block V8s and big-block V8s even continues to this day, decades after the engines were contemporary. Almost 60 years after the model first debuted in the latter half of 1964, the Ford Mustang still uses a V8, even after most of Ford's lineup switched to more efficient V6s.

The Small Block Chevy may be the most tunable and the Chrysler HEMI may be the most powerful out of the box, but the grandfather of every V8 you know today is none other than the venerable and sacred Ford Flathead V8, an engine that's been around for nearly a century.