8 Best Engines Ever Put In A Ferrari

There are numerous factors that make Ferrari arguably the greatest name in the car world — its stunning designs, its exclusivity, and its storied racing history. However, Ferrari's biggest strength has always been its ability to create world-leading engines, with the perfect balance of race-winning performance and a crowd-pleasing soundtrack. The brand is most famous for its 12-cylinder engines, but its V8 and V6 powerplants have also proved to be among the best of their kind over the years.

However, times are changing over in Maranello. Much like the rest of the industry, Ferrari has begun the inevitable switch toward electrification, with the brand's latest supercars receiving hybrid powerplants and an electric supercar set to be unveiled in 2025. Ferrari's CEO has confirmed that he expects 40% of the carmaker's sales to be pure electric by 2030, with 80% electrified to some degree. The days of Ferrari's internal combustion engines are numbered, then, but the brand's legacy of world-beating gas powerplants won't be easily forgotten. These eight represent the best of the Prancing Horse's past and present output.