We Asked ChatGPT What The Best Engine Ever Made Is. Here's What It Said

All of SlashGear's content is 100% original and written and edited by real, live humans. We do not use AI chat tools to generate, ideate, or draft our content.

As generative artificial intelligence grows in cultural significance and processing power, luminaries from across the tech world have raised concerns. Should tech industry professionals be concerned for their jobs? What are the likely economic impacts? How can responsible programmers implement strong ethical guidelines on technology designed to alter its own code?

SlashGear is interested in the really big questions — does AI have decent taste in cars? Having already confirmed that ChatGPT knows a good motorcycle when it sees one, we upped the ante, asking the robot in residence about the best engine ever made.

Ever one to hedge its bets, ChatGPT offered a list of five. Like any good gearhead, its favorites covered a range of tastes, representing both no-debate classics like the Porsche flat six and a few left field picks. Here are ChatGPT's five choices for the best car engines ever made, with both its reasoning and our assessment of same.