Here's What Makes The Toyota 2JZ Engine So Special
The Toyota Supra, especially the fourth generation Supra from the 1990s, could be considered one of the Holy Grails of Japanese sports cars. Only cars like the Nissan Skyline GT-R are more well known and sought after.
The car is perfectly suitable for fun driving right out of the box, and has plenty of power on tap for rear-wheel-drive fun. For those in the tuning crowd, the car is endlessly modifiable, and any enterprising gearhead can practically build an entire Supra just out of aftermarket parts that are readily available online. Provided you can get your hands on one, the Mk IV Supra can be practically whatever you want it to be — either a drag strip monster, or a drift missile.
A large part of the Supra's draw is its powerplant. Although Toyota used a few different official names for the engine, it is colloquially referred to as the 2JZ. Much like the Chevy Small Block or Chrysler HEMI, the 2JZ has almost become more famous than the car it was first featured in. Similar to the hunks of cast iron V8s that hot rodders love to put in anything with a transmission and ability to go in a straight line, tuners and car modders absolutely adore the 2JZ.
Immense power in a small package
The 2JZ that gearheads got to enjoy in the United States came in two distinct variations, both with 3.0-liter inline sixes. Naturally aspirated instead of turbocharged, the engine was called the 2JZ-GE. That engine was also found in the milder forms of the Mk IV Supra, as well as a few models from Lexus. The spiciest variation of the engine was the twin-turbocharged 2JZ-GTE, found nestled in the Supra Turbo (Via Motortrend). In its bone stock configuration, the 2JZ-GTE made 320 horsepower. In the 1990s, that was impressive.
But 320 horsepower is basically nothing to the speed freaks of the 21st century, and with the right set of modifications, a 2JZ block can reportedly handle over 1,000 horsepower before collapsing in on itself like a dying star, according to MotorTrend. That's where the 2JZ's secret lies: the engine is essentially a blank slate, and capable of more than quadruple the stock horsepower.
Much like the American Small Block Chevy, there are dozens of kits available online to allow anyone with the prerequisite wrenching ability to shove a 2JZ engine into whatever car chassis they can think of. As such, it's a popular choice for other classics like the Nissan Silvia, Toyota pickups, and even various BMWs.