Here's What Makes The Toyota 2JZ Engine So Special

The Toyota Supra, especially the fourth generation Supra from the 1990s, could be considered one of the Holy Grails of Japanese sports cars. Only cars like the Nissan Skyline GT-R are more well known and sought after.

The car is perfectly suitable for fun driving right out of the box, and has plenty of power on tap for rear-wheel-drive fun. For those in the tuning crowd, the car is endlessly modifiable, and any enterprising gearhead can practically build an entire Supra just out of aftermarket parts that are readily available online. Provided you can get your hands on one, the Mk IV Supra can be practically whatever you want it to be — either a drag strip monster, or a drift missile.

A large part of the Supra's draw is its powerplant. Although Toyota used a few different official names for the engine, it is colloquially referred to as the 2JZ. Much like the Chevy Small Block or Chrysler HEMI, the 2JZ has almost become more famous than the car it was first featured in. Similar to the hunks of cast iron V8s that hot rodders love to put in anything with a transmission and ability to go in a straight line, tuners and car modders absolutely adore the 2JZ.