The Huge Lie About The 1994 Toyota Supra You Should Stop Believing

The 1994 Mk IV Toyota Supra is rightfully in the pantheon of the greatest cars of the 1990s. Mentioning the Supra name brings back memories of other automotive greats like the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Mazda RX-7, and the Acura Integra Type R. Production for the fourth-gen A80 Toyota Supra began in 1993. It came to market with either a naturally-aspirated 3.0-liter 2JZ-GTE inline-six with 220 horsepower (and a five-speed manual transmission) or a twin-turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six pumping out 276 horsepower to the rear wheels using a six-speed manual stick.

The 1994 Toyota Supra gained more notoriety for its starring role in "The Fast and the Furious" in 2001. Because of that movie, Brian O'Conner's (played by the late Paul Walker) Mk IV Supra became a vital part of automotive folklore. We don't care if Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 5.4 out of 10 — that movie was all about the cars, anyway. Who could forget O'Conner's orange Mk4 Toyota Supra "10-second car" humiliating a Ferrari F355 Spider in an impromptu drag race on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu? That scene fortified Supra's reputation as a world-class beater, given a judicious slew of aftermarket parts and expert tuning.

While we can't blame you for wanting the Mk IV Supra, it's commonly held among car enthusiasts that the 1994 Supra was banned for "reliability issues." It's been written about plenty of times, but — curiously — there's no record on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.