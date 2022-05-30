The Story Behind The Greatest Toyota Supra In Racing History

In mid-2020, after years of being believed lost by almost everyone, the Toyota #36 Castrol TOM's (Tachi Oiwa Motor Sports) Supra was found in an old storage warehouse in the Chugoku region of Japan. Though no one is certain how it ended up there, it's likely been stored at the facility for a long time, CarsCoops reported. According to Auto Week, #36 was to be restored to its glory days by none other than Tachi Oiwa Motor Sports, the original TOM's team, using the Japanese crowdfunding site Makuake. When #36 was found in that dusty warehouse, the its legendary stories were given new life.

Number 36 Castrol TOM's Supra is an iconic part of Toyota's racing team, a nemesis for Nissan in Japan's Super GT series (via Auto Week). Toyota's highly modified Supra joined the scene in 1995 during the All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship JGTC. After, it paved the way for the GT500 class and become a big part of racing lore. The Toyota Supra appears in "Gran Turismo" games with its iconic racing white, red, and green body paint, and is also driven by late actor Paul Walker — a bright orange version — in the original "Fast and the Furious" movie.

Toyota's inspiration for the Supra goes back '60s with the 2000GT. Since then, the Supra evolved into a sportscar whose legacy can't be ignored. Its six-cylinder front engine and rear-wheel drive configuration spread across four generations and into the '90s when it embraced racing. The 2022 and 2023 Supra models include limited editions and versions that capture the GAZOO Racing spirit. The fast-running models that go from zero to 60 in about three seconds, start around $43,540, per Toyota. And new models still draw strength from the legendary Castrol TOM's Supra that raced in the '90s in Japan.