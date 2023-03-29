Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak Join AI Experts In Pushing To 'Pause Giant AI Experiments'

The race for building a better AI product is white hot, but some of the biggest names in the world of technology and academic research are now demanding a "pause and reflect" moment. The likes of SpaceX chief Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, CEOs at some of the most extensive AI labs, academics, and scientists have signed an open letter titled "Pause Giant AI Experiments: An Open Letter" that wants "all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4."

"Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us?" asks the letter. OpenAI chief Sam Altman recently said that ChatGPT is going to eliminate a lot of current jobs. Altman didn't sign the letter, nor did Meta's chief AI scientist Yann LeCun, who disagreed with the whole premise. Interestingly, there is not a single signatory from OpenAI, which can be credited with starting the mass AI frenzy with popular tools like ChatGPT and Dall-E image generator.

Notably, the open letter cites OpenAI's recommendation for taking a step back and seeking independent review for advancing AI innovation at some point in the future. The core objective of the call is to ensure that further AI development should happen only when the stakeholders are confident about their benefits, effects, and, more importantly, the risk management limits.