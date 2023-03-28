ChatGPT Vs. Google Bard: 5 Major Differences (And 5 Similarities)

"AI" has actually been around for a while. If you use voice assistants like Alexa or Siri, you're chatting to a type of artificial intelligence. But the likes of ChatGPT and Bard are a little bit different. They are what's known as "Large Language Model" (LLM) AIs, and they're capable of being "trained" to work problems out in a particular way. This training means that, instead of having to write code for each particular response or instance, you can give the AI a set of instructions, and some examples, and allow it to find solutions on its own.

LLMs are based on enormous datasets. When you ask Bard or ChatGPT a question, it bases its answer on patterns in its dataset. If you ask what year Lincoln was assassinated, the LLM will notice that 1865 crops up most often when it looks for information about Lincoln's assassination in its dataset, so that's the answer it will go with. The way text is structured is also something the models take into account — which leads to their conversational style of output. This method of creating AI bots is popular, with Meta and Apple amongst the major companies that are developing their own LLM-based AI.

The LLM AI Bard is based on is reportedly advanced enough to convince some people it is actually sentient. But there are also drawbacks to the technology. The AIs are only as good as their dataset. If those datasets exhibit biases, like racism and sexism, then the AI is also likely to have the same biases.