The End Of The Road For Alexa And Siri? Here's Why Some Experts Say AI Will Make Them Obsolete

Alexa, Siri, and other voice-activated assistant tools are headed for a unique challenge in the coming months and years. With the continued development of chatbots grabbing headlines and showcasing a plethora of fantastic capabilities, current AI tools may be headed for rapid obsolescence. AI tools are now capable of creating award-winning pieces of art or potentially serving as augmentation within highly technical career fields.

Earlier tools, like Alexa and Siri, are built on an AI framework, too. However, they specifically operate in a very different and very diminished capacity.

Newer tools, like Augment's AI assistant are instead built for the future. Augment launched a beta rollout in September 2022, and Fast Company's JR Raphael notes that the brand's mission is to build an AI that "works proactively on our behalves and helps us out in some genuinely meaningful ways." One target function is in keeping track of meetings and pulling up relevant details that may help a presenter keep track of their recorded thoughts across various applications.

Proactive and generative AI systems appear poised to make a huge splash in the typical workflow of a company, but they may also massively impact the way we perform other daily tasks beyond the office setting. This may be a potential death knell for older assistant tools, but this comes through more than just the advent of newer, better technology. In many ways, the creators of voice command systems did this to themselves.