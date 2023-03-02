This New ChatGPT Plugin Is An Absolute Game-Changer If You Use Google Sheets

On February 19, 2023, a third-party developer brought an update to the Google Sheets feature that has prompted serious waves in the world of spreadsheet usage. Google Sheets users can suddenly add powerful AI tools to their data tables, and the results are stunning, to say the least. The plugin is called Numerous.ai and brings a potent range of tools to bear for the user looking to increase their spreadsheet automation use and general functionality.

The system is built on the ChatGPT platform, although it isn't publicly known yet which version of the AI program is running Numerous.ai (it's likely not the newest, ChatGPT 4.0 model from OpenAI). However, the plugin appears to add powerful operability to the user, regardless of the version that's powering the new installation. ChatGPT offers APIs for its GPT-3 system, so this is surely not the last external tool that will be built with AI functionality built into the very fabric of the utility. In truth, spreadsheet users are waking up to a brand new era of data organization and manipulation with the introduction of this functionality. With the help of the AI add-in, users will be able to query the AI for a vast array of complex formulas, time-saving operations, and data investigation and retrieval tasks. The plugin reimagines the way that working with spreadsheets can and will be done!