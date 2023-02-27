Snapchat To Release Its Own ChatGPT Powered AI Bot For Plus Subscribers

Snapchat's installation doesn't include any guidelines or tutorials on the use of the My AI system. Instead, the AI chat feature simply comes up on the screen as if the user were initiating a new chat with one of their friends — specifically, with a real person. The treatment reveals the importance that Snap is associating with the field of AI Chatbots moving forward into an unknown future. It's certainly likely that AI Chatbots will continue to grow in their capabilities and precision. ChatGPT itself told us in conversation that "in the future, technology will become increasingly integrated into our daily lives and will be designed to seamlessly blend into the environment around us." Given the continued progression of technology that the world has already experienced, this seems like an answer that's likely to ring true.

Snapchat's use looks and feels different from the streamlined productivity plugin that many might see AI becoming in the near future. Instead of a business device, Snapchat is engaging its young base of users on a personal level and bringing out an AI persona that will feel familiar. In the short term, Snap is likely to see a bump in paid subscriptions, but over the longer future, this capacity to bring AI systems into the daily conversations that young people are having may open up new avenues for the company and a newfound comfort and ease of use among those graduating into the business realm of the future: One working hand in hand with AI tools. This may position Snapchat as a unique learning tool for those seeking to brush up on their integration of AI systems to impress future employers.