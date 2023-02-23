We Asked ChatGPT What The Future Of Technology Will Look Like. We're Not Ready For It

OpenAI's ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm. The AI chatbot revolutionized the way many people perceive artificial intelligence, making it more approachable to the general public. However, it also left many fearing a future where AI takes over. Since it first opened up to the public, the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT has been a constant topic of conversation online. The bot is remarkably advanced. Students turn to it for help with their homework or essays, which leaves many teachers stumped about plagiarism. Similarly, many people have used ChatGPT to write songs or stories. Some publications have already started publishing articles written by the bot, or at least with its help, although efforts are being made to detect AI content. OpenAI itself has released a tool that flags content written by AI, but it's not flawless.

Microsoft is taking ChatGPT a few steps further by integrating it into Microsoft Edge and Bing. Considering how much ChatGPT can do, many doomsayers are predicting that it will take over our jobs. Similarly, some people worry that when AI gets too smart, the world might be in trouble. What does ChatGPT think about this? To settle the matter, we asked ChatGPT what the future of technology might look like, but its responses did little to allay some of those fears.