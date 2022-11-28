Amazon Alexa Is A Bigger Failure Than We Realized

You could say things aren't going well for Alexa this year. Amazon's voice assistant technology is on track to lose an exorbitant amount of cash — $10 billion by the year's end, reports Insider. Alexa has never actually been profitable for the tech giant, the source states, and is hemorrhaging as much as double the money compared to its physical stores and grocery department under the Amazon umbrella.

The Insider report cited an internal Amazon document that stated the goal is for Alexa devices to continually make money during consumer use — not just initially at purchase. It didn't take long for the company to realize that there's not much sustained profit in a device that drums up the weather for the day or plays a song on command. Even the increased likelihood of an Alexa user to join Prime or make Amazon purchases wasn't enough. But with the Alexa-compatible Echo line of smart home devices for the most part selling at cost, all of the company's attempts to bring Alexa into the black have failed despite 5 million of the Alexa-using devices selling within the first two years, says Insider.