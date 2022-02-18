What Elon Musk Has To Say About Sending A Starship To Mars

Elon Musk may usually be a man of few words where Twitter is concerned, but when he does speak, the internet is always there to listen. This time, Musk sent out two very succinct tweets about the recently revealed SpaceX Starship Animation video. The animation comes as part of a keynote, delivered by Musk himself on February 11, 2022, in which the SpaceX and Tesla CEO details the company's great plan to send humans to Mars — and not just in some distant, vague future, but soon.

The animation, later shared by Elon Musk on Twitter, is nothing short of breathtaking. Starship Animation features realistic visuals combined with a beautiful score that brings epics such as Interstellar to mind. Although the idea for humanity to colonize Mars is not quite as fantastical as what Christopher Nolan portrayed in Interstellar, we're still not quite there yet — but the SpaceX promotional video makes it seem like we're almost, almost, almost there.

Although it's best to watch the video for yourself and experience what I'm trying to describe, it does leave an impression on most viewers, at least if the flooded YouTube comment section is anything to go by. The 5-minute video shows us the journey from Earth to Mars, ending with a group of astronauts landing on a fully-colonized Mars. SpaceX's Starship Update serves as an extension of the video, talking in detail about what it's going to take for us to actually get there.