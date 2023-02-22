We Asked ChatGPT What The Best Cars Ever Made Are, And It Has Great Taste

ChatGPT is a groundbreaking new technology that's been years in the making. AI has remained a stable feature of science fiction and computer science fascination, but in recent years it's become something accessible to the masses. No longer relegated to use within gigantic corporate analysis cauldrons, AI systems are being deployed to create award-winning art, write college essays, and much more. ChatGPT is at the forefront of this new atmosphere, but it's far from the only AI system out there. Essentially, ChatGPT and others like it are AI language models that have taken in vast libraries of resources in an effort to create flowing conversational ability. When asked a question, the AI system –- if functioning as expected –- will be able to parse the nature of the query and fire back a cogent and informed response. There have been problems with these systems, of course, such as the Meta AI "Galactica" that spat out a research paper-style production about the benefits of eating crushed glass.

Even considering setbacks along the way to continually improving AI systems, they can churn out some insightful content. We asked ChatGPT what it thought the best cars ever made were. It's answer followed the customary format of nonpartisanship, but it did offer up three vehicles that are often thrown around in this sort of conversation, proving the system would have fantastic taste in cars if it could drive! "The best car ever made is subjective and based on personal preferences. However, some popular choices for the best car ever made include the Ferrari 250 GTO, the Porsche 911, and the McLaren F1 ... However, the definition of the 'best car' varies based on individual opinions and priorities," it noted.