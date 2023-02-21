5 Cars Owned By George Harrison That Prove He Had Great Taste

George Harrison, one of the iconic faces of The Beatles loved cars and driving. Harrison bought and sold many cars, and his love of the open road is likely founded in his early, formative years. At 12, Harrison's father brought him to the Aintree race track to see the 1955 British Grand Prix. The rest was history. This launched a fascination with motoring, and he even spent almost a year following the Formula 1 World Championship around the world. Harrison became friends with the legendary driver Jackie Stewart and was often found in the pitlane with a variety of F1 personalities (including Stewart).

After becoming a part of what must be the most successful band in the history of music itself, Harrison started exploring the automotive world with increased vigor. With the influx of cash that Harrison and his bandmates started to enjoy as their popularity rose, a number of them began to splash out on luxury automobiles and statement pieces that brought them where they needed to go in style. Harrison has owned simple cars and flashy ones, and his tastes are somewhat eclectic. Even still, George Harrison's collection is awe-inspiring, and many of the cars that have sat in his garage are worthy of discussion.