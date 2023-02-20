Porsche Reportedly Launching An All-Electric Cayenne EV To Market By 2026

Porsche has long been an innovator in the world of high performance vehicles. The brand's Cayenne model has been a best seller, and in 2022, it was the highest-selling model offered by Porsche (with over 95,000 Cayennes delivered). Porsche has delayed the release of its EV Macan model until 2024, but following closely behind is the scheduled release of a new electric Cayenne model.

The EV Cayenne is slated to make use of the same technology (known as Premium Platform Electric, or "PPE") that will drive the new electric Macan when it's released. This comes in conjunction with the announcement that the Cayenne will remain in production as an ICE model, too.

The decision to slowly phase out the internal combustion engine is likely one of expediency for the brand. With the Cayenne selling so well across the globe, it appears that Porsche is looking to make the leap into the EV market with it's hot commodity, while still catering to those clinging to gasoline-powered driving for another few years.

Brands across the board are moving quickly toward an all-electric future, from Bentley aspiring for a full transition by 2030, to Volvo seeking to fully electrify by 2030 and become climate neutral by 2040. Porsche, for its part, is seeking to offer 80% of its range as electric-only automobiles by this 2030 target. The EV Cayenne that's just a few years down the road is certainly the first step toward this goal.