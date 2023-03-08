DuckDuckGo Launches Its Own AI-Tool 'DuckAssist'

On March 8, 2023, DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine and browser developer, announced the launch of a new AI feature called DuckAssist, saying that its developers are exploring the features and potential of generative AI systems in visible and tangible ways. Its biggest competitors, Google and Microsoft, have recently revealed Google Bard and an AI-augmented Bing search.

DuckDuckGo has approached the use of integrated AI differently. "At DuckDuckGo, we've been trying to understand the difference between what it could do well in the future and what it can do well right now... We want it to add clear value to our private search and browsing experience," the firm proclaims.

DuckDuckGo's products focus on user privacy and are built to protect you from tracking software that would otherwise record your internet usage. It launched in 2008 and has become a significant player in the digital lives of millions of people. According to YouGov, as of April 2021, DuckDuckGo users globally initiate 98.79 million search queries daily and the service commands 2.45% of all U.S. searches.