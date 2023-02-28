Microsoft's New Windows 11 Update Puts Bing AI Where You Can't Miss It

Microsoft really wants you to know that it has supercharged its Bing search engine with AI smarts borrowed from ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. The company has already pushed the new AI-boosted Bing to Edge browser, but let's be honest, Edge is a distant third in the browser race against Chrome and Safari. Unsurprisingly, Microsoft is now turning its attention to the one battlefield where it can't be beaten — your Windows desktop. Yes, Microsoft is bringing the AI-fueled Bing straight to the Windows 11 taskbar living inside the pill-shaped search bar.

The company is selling the idea that you will now be able to find answers to your queries faster and with more ease without having to fiddle with a browser, thanks to "the typable Windows search box and the new AI-powered Bing front and center to this experience." Microsoft's decision makes a lot of sense from user convenience as well as a business perspective. The software and cloud titan claims that the most widely used feature on its PC operating system is the search box at the bottom, positioned next to the Windows home button.