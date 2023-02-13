Microsoft Begins Rolling Out ChatGPT Powered Bing To Early Testers

There is no denying that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been making significant strides in recent years. In fact, there is enough evidence to suggest that computers are getting better at natural language processing and machine learning with each successive generation. However, the thought of an AI-based tool finding its way into mainstream usage as soon as 2023 was far-fetched for even the most ardent AI enthusiasts. Thanks to recent developments in the field of generative AI, many of these people are now being forced to think otherwise.

The newfound global interest in AI could be attributed to the immense popularity of ChatGPT — a chatbot released by Microsoft-backed AI-focused research lab OpenAI late last year. Before the hype over ChatGPT and its capabilities died down, Microsoft made a surprise announcement and confirmed that it would integrate ChatGPT into its search engine Bing and also make the AI tool a part of its web browser — Edge in the near future. This announcement resulted in a near-immediate response from Google, resulting in the announcement of Bard — a chatbot of its own. Google was also forced to hold another event to highlight all the AI-focused advances earmarked for its Maps, Search, and Translate apps.

While Google has only begun internally testing Bard with a public launch possibly months away, Microsoft seems to be a step ahead of its archrival. According to a new report by Windows Latest, Microsoft has already commenced the process of rolling out the ChatGPT-enhanced version of Bing to a group of early testers.