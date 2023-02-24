Mark Zuckerberg Announces Meta's New Large-Language Model AI 'LLaMA'

A new challenger has appeared in the user-facing AI game. Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has officially stepped into the fray with the Large-Language Model AI, charmingly known as "LLaMA."

On paper, LLaMA doesn't seem to be positioned as an outright competitor for ChatGPT, Microsoft's conversational AI, or Google's own talkative algorithm, Bard. Per Meta's press release, the company forecasts that LLaMA's main role will be as an AI that improves AI. In Meta's own words, LLaMA "requires far less computing power and resources to test new approaches, validate others' work, and explore new use cases." LLaMA is designed to be a comparatively low-demand, efficient tool best suited to focused tasks.

That opens up a new field for AI development, at least in terms of customer-facing tools. Most user-friendly AIs to date have followed the chat assistant model, which requires an AI powerful enough to deal with any question a user feeds it. LLaMA purports to make that easier for other AI without exacerbating the problem itself.