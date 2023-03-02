Why Using ChatGPT For Your Homework Isn't Worth The Risk

ChatGPT is OpenAI's latest and most significant large language model (LLM), and it excels in natural language conversations. The surprisingly-capable chatbot has been in the headlines since it was first revealed in November 2022. By now, we've all seen many instances where the model has produced plausible and coherent text. Naturally, people have started using it to help get work done and as a way to try to make money, such as by generating content to pass off as their own. The rapid adoption of ChatGPT is because anyone can use the AI tool for free, and there's now a $20 per month Plus plan that offers even more features, too.

As such, it is no surprise that students have started leveraging ChatGPT to do their homework. This has sparked considerable debate around AI and its role in writing and education as a whole. Some schools and universities have already announced strict bans on the use of this technology, and some educators have reported catching students who used ChatGPT to cheat. If you're considering taking the risk yourself, there are a couple of good reasons to reconsider having an AI do your homework for you.